Clifford (upper body) skated on his own Wednesday, but is not ready to return to practice, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

It is certainly a good sign that Clifford is back on the ice, but he remains without a timeline to return to action. Even once the winger is able to rejoin practice, he will likely need some time to get up to game speed. Until then, the 26-year-old will remain on injured reserve with Jussi Jokinen, Nic Dowd and Jonny Brodzinski among the potential replacements in the lineup.