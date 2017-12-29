Clifford (undisclosed) was activated from injured reserve and is in the lineup Thursday against Vegas, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Clifford missed the last three games due to the mystery ailment. However, owners shouldn't rush to get him into their lineup, as he has a lone assist this year and has never recorded more than 15 points in a full NHL season.

