Clifford will travel with the Kings on their upcoming four-game road trip, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Clifford has been skating for a while, so it seems likely that he will be making his return at some point during this trip. The veteran has never had more than seven goals or 15 points in a season, so the fantasy impact here is likely minimal.

