Clifford had two assists and was plus-2 with one shot on goal in Saturday's 6-5 loss to Edmonton.

Skating on a line with Trevor Lewis and Michael Amadio, Clifford helped set up a goal by each of his linemates in the Kings' season opener. That production came despite Clifford logging the least amount of playing time (7:26) of anyone in the LA lineup. He will likely remain in a bottom-six role for the Kings.