Clifford scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Lightning.

After redirecting the puck to Jeff Carter for an easy tap-in early in the first period, Carter returned the favor and set Clifford up for a goal through heavy traffic less than three minutes later. Unfortunately for the Kings, the 29-year-old's luck ended there -- Clifford had a glorious chance to score what would likely have been the game-winner in the third after Andrei Vasilevskiy made a brutal giveaway, but his backhand attempt into the open net fluttered, giving Vasilevskiy enough time to recover and make the stop. Clifford had only two points (one goal, one helper) in his prior 10 games, and on the season he has a mediocre six goals and 14 points through 47 contests.