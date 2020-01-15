Kings' Kyle Clifford: Two-point effort in SO loss
Clifford scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Lightning.
After redirecting the puck to Jeff Carter for an easy tap-in early in the first period, Carter returned the favor and set Clifford up for a goal through heavy traffic less than three minutes later. Unfortunately for the Kings, the 29-year-old's luck ended there -- Clifford had a glorious chance to score what would likely have been the game-winner in the third after Andrei Vasilevskiy made a brutal giveaway, but his backhand attempt into the open net fluttered, giving Vasilevskiy enough time to recover and make the stop. Clifford had only two points (one goal, one helper) in his prior 10 games, and on the season he has a mediocre six goals and 14 points through 47 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.