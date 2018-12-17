Clifford (upper body) still needs to pass some additional testing before he'll be able to return, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

At this point, it seems pretty unlikely that Clifford will be available against the Jets on Tuesday. Based on the results of the test, perhaps the winger will be ready to go for the Kings' upcoming back-to-back on Saturday and Sunday versus the Sharks and Golden Knights, respectively.

