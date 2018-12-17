Kings' Kyle Clifford: Undergoing additional testing
Clifford (upper body) still needs to pass some additional testing before he'll be able to return, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
At this point, it seems pretty unlikely that Clifford will be available against the Jets on Tuesday. Based on the results of the test, perhaps the winger will be ready to go for the Kings' upcoming back-to-back on Saturday and Sunday versus the Sharks and Golden Knights, respectively.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...