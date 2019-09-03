Bouma signed a professional tryout agreement with the Kings on Sunday, Rick Dhaliwal of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Bouma spent the 2018-19 campaign overseas with Swiss club Geneve-Servette, but was limited to a mere three games. The center will try to make a go of it with Los Angeles during training camp, though he may be hard pressed to secure a spot in the lineup ahead of Adrian Kempe or Michael Amadio.