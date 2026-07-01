Kings' Lane Pederson: Heading to Los Angeles

Pederson signed a two-year, $1.55 million contract with the Kings on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Pederson's deal will be a two-way agreement for the 2026-27 campaign that will pay him $650,000 at the AHL level and $850,000 at the NHL level before converting to a one-way deal with a $900,000 salary for the 2027-28 season. Pederson made double-digit NHL appearances in three consecutive years between the 2020-21 and 2022-23 seasons, but he played exclusively in the AHL across the next two seasons. He made just five regular-season NHL appearances for the Flyers last year but spent most of his time in the minors, recording 23 goals, 25 assists and 44 PIM across 63 regular-season appearances for AHL Lehigh Valley. He'll have an opportunity to get a fresh start in Los Angeles across the next two seasons.