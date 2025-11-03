Greentree had a hat trick and an assist in OHL Windsor's 5-2 win over Flint on Sunday.

Greentree has already logged multiple points in six of his 10 appearances this season, but this was his best game of the season for the Spitfires. The Kings prospect hasn't had a point streak of more than three games yet, but the explosiveness of his offense at times (nine goals, seven assists) is exciting. The 19-year-old winger signed his entry-level deal in July of 2024, so he's right on track to reach AHL Ontario next season.