Greentree scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Windsor's 3-0 win over Kingston on Thursday.

Greentree has 11 points over his last five games. The Kings prospect is up to a total of 10 goals, 19 points and 49 shots on net across 11 appearances this season. That's still a slower per-game pace (1.73) than he had last year (1.86) in a 49-goal, 119-point effort over 64 appearances. Nonetheless, Greentree's offensive skills are not in question as he continues to light things up in what's set to be his last year in junior hockey.