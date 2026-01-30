default-cbs-image
Greentree scored two goals in OHL Windsor's 4-3 win over North Bay on Thursday.

Greentree is rolling with five goals and four assists over his last five games. The winger is up to 22 goals and 43 points in 32 appearances. He's still way behind his pace from his 119-point regular season last year, but he's a big part of the Spitfires' offense.

