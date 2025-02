Greentree has 11 points in his last five games with OHL Windsor.

Greentree continues to score prolifically this season, tallying 37 goals and 91 points, good for second-most in the OHL, through 52 games. The 6-foot-3 Greentree, a first-round pick of the Kings in 2024, continues to see his stock rise as he looks ready to transition to the professional ranks.