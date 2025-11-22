Greentree scored two goals in OHL Windsor's 4-1 win over Saginaw on Friday.

Greentree has five multi-point efforts during his six-game point streak. He has eight goals and six assists in that span. For the season, the 19-year-old forward is up to 14 goals and 26 points through 15 appearances, and he's arguably not even in peak form yet. The Kings prospect is looking like a real talent at this stage of his development, but it will be interesting to see if he can keep up with the pace of professional hockey in the years to come.