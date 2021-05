Andersson produced an assist in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Andersson set up Gabriel Vilardi's third-period tally that left the Kings just short of a comeback. The 22-year-old Andersson got a look on the second line with Dustin Brown (upper body) ruled out for the remainder of the season. Through 19 games, Andersson has five points, 22 shots on net, a minus-5 rating and six PIM, although he's mainly been limited to bottom-six minutes.