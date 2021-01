Andersson was promoted from the taxi squad Tuesday.

Andersson is expected to make his Kings debut in Tuesday's game against the Avalanche. The seventh overall pick in 2017, Andersson struggled to latch on with the Rangers, and he'll get a fresh start in Los Angeles. The 22-year-old forward produced five goals and 11 points over 19 games with HV71 of the Swedish Hockey League before being recalled for the start of the NHL season.