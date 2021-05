Andersson posted an assist in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Andersson set up Rasmus Kupari's first NHL goal at 5:21 of the third period. The 22-year-old Andersson has shown some life lately with assists in three straight games. The Swede is up to six points, 22 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 20 contests overall.