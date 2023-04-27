Andersson, along with five other players, was summoned by LA on Thursday.

Andersson, Andre Lee, Samuel Helenius, Jacob Moverare and Jordan Spence were all promoted from AHL Ontario. The Kings also called up Francesco Pinelli from OHL Kitchener. All of them are likely to serve as black aces and not draw into the lineup unless LA runs into injury problems. Andersson had 31 goals and 59 points in 67 AHL regular-season contests. The 24-year-old's also a veteran of 110 career NHL contests, contributing seven goals and 17 points in that span.