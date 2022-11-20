site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Kings' Lias Andersson: Dropped to AHL
By
RotoWire Staff
Andersson was reassigned to AHL Ontario on Sunday.
Andersson was recalled earlier this month but has yet to see any NHL action this season. The 24-year-old forward has nine points in 11 AHL contests.
