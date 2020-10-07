Andersson has been traded to the Kings in exchange for a draft pick, reports Chris Johnston of Sportsnet.ca.

Andersson has been a bit of an enigma and the Kings will be his third team in a very short time. He was picked seventh overall in 2017 but hasn't really fit in the NHL (so far). Andersson is at home and playing in Sweden right now after requesting a trade, so a fresh start with the rebuilding Kings should give him every chance to show off his talents. If there's anywhere for this guy, it's LA -- his dad works for the Kings.