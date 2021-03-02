Andersson was assigned to AHL Ontario on Tuesday, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

Andersson moved to Los Angeles with hopes of a fresh start after a few turbulent seasons in the Rangers organization. After posting just one point and a minus-6 rating over his first 11 games this year, Andersson has been a healthy scratch for the past six contests. The seventh overall pick in 2017, Andersson could still have a bright future in the NHL. But for now, he'll focus on his development in the minors.