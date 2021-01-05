Andersson is in training camp after returning on loan from H71 of the Swedish Hockey League, per the NHL's official media site.

After a turbulent journey with the Rangers, Andersson will get a fresh start with the rebuilding Kings. The seventh overall pick in 2017, Andersson has produced just nine points over 66 NHL games. The 22-year-old was solid for HV71 before returning from loan, as he generated 11 points through 19 contests. He's starting from the bottom in Los Angeles, though, so he'll need to prove himself to get out of the bottom six.