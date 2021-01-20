Andersson was reassigned to the taxi squad Wednesday after skating Tuesday, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

With Michael Amadio scratched Tuesday, this might mean that he's returning to the lineup, as Matt Luff (undisclosed) remains out. Andersson produced well in Sweden while on loan, but after posting a minus-one Tuesday, Los Angeles doesn't seem to think he's ready yet to help. He's only worth owning in deep dynasty leagues right now, as the Kings got him cheap and will have time to bring him along slowly.