Kings' Lias Andersson: Rises to taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Andersson was added to LA's taxi squad Thursday, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.
This is just one of the many paper moves the Kings have made on a daily basis as a cap-saving measure.
