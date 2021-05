Andersson scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.

Andersson tallied at 14:56 of the third period to tie the game at 1-1. Anze Kopitar's tally 4:08 later was enough to complete the Kings' comeback. It's been a tough year for Andersson, his first in Los Angeles. The Swede has produced only three goals, 20 shots on net and a minus-6 rating in 15 contests, mainly in a bottom-six role.