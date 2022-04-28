Anderson scored a goal on five shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over Seattle.
Andersson picked up his first goal of the season and the game-winner for LA, working his way into the slot before firing a wrist shot by Philipp Grubauer early in the third period. The 22-year-old forward now has a goal and an assist in 20 games this season. It remains to be seen if Andersson will be able to crack the Kings' lineup come playoffs.
