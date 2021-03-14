site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: kings-lias-andersson-sent-back-to-taxi-squad | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Kings' Lias Andersson: Sent back to taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Andersson was sent down to the taxi squad Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Andersson continues to be in the mix for bottom-six minutes for the Kings. He has a goal in 11 outings this year.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read