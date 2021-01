Andersson was assigned to the taxi squad Friday, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

Andersson played the last two games for the Kings, averaging 10:01 of ice time per contest and totaling one shot on net, one blocked shot and a minus-1 rating. The 22-year-old will be eligible to travel with the team on its upcoming four-game road trip, and he can play in Saturday's game against the Blues if he's recalled.