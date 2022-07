Andersson signed a one-year, $750,000 contract extension with the Kings on Monday.

Still just 23, Andersson first suited up for NHL duty back in 2017-18 as an 18-year-old with the Rangers. He's produced minimally since then with just 17 points in 109 career NHL contests, so the 2017 No. 7 overall pick doesn't project to offer much by way of fantasy value anytime soon.