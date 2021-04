Andersson scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Andersson struck at 17:23 of the first period, doubling the Kings' lead to 2-0 at the time. The Swede was playing in his first game since Feb. 16, as he had fallen out of favor with head coach Todd McLellan. Andersson will still need to show consistency to stay in the lineup, as he's produced a mere two goals and 15 shots on net through 12 outings overall.