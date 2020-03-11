Kings' Lukas Parik: Posts shutout and scores goal

Parik scored a goal and stopped all 36 shots he faced in WHL Spokane's 3-0 victory over Kamloops on Tuesday.

The rare goal/shutout combination. Parik stopped everything the Blazers threw his way and then added an empty-netter with 42 seconds remaining in regulation for good measure. Parik has had a solid first season in Spokane (22-7-3, 2.73 GAA, .917 save percentage in 32 games), with Tuesday's all-time effort obviously being the highlight of his freshman campaign in the WHL.