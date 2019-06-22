Kings' Lukas Parik: Provides Kings with depth in goal

Parik was drafted 87th overall by the Kings at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

It was a well known fact that the Kings hoped to add some goaltending depth to their barren system this weekend and they settled on Parik. The third-ranked European goaltender by NHL Central Scouting, the Czech netminder brings plenty of size to the table (6-foot-4, 195 pounds). He also has represented his home country in numerous international tournaments. Los Angeles will allow Parik to marinate overseas for a few more seasons.