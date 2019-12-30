Kings' Lukas Parik: Shows well in fill-in WJC duty
Parik stopped 39 of 43 shots in the Czech Republic's 4-3 overtime loss to the United States at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship on Monday.
Playing because starting goaltender and Anaheim prospect Lukas Dostal was injured, Parik gave his team a chance to win. He didn't have much of a chance on any of the four goals he gave up. It was a big night for Czech hockey despite the setback. The point earned for the overtime loss makes it likely the hosts will avoid the dreaded regulation portion of the tournament. The 18-year-old Parik (2.59 GAA, .914 save percentage in 13 games) plays for WHL Spokane.
