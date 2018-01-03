Kings' Marian Gaborik: Chips in two helpers in 5-0 win
Gaborik recorded two power-play assists during Tuesday's 5-0 win over Edmonton.
The pair of assists improve Gaborik to a three-game point streak consisting of two tallies, three helpers and eight shots. He's also now up to a respectable seven goals and 13 points through 18 games since returning from a knee injury that held him out of the lineup until late November. It's definitely worth noting Gaborik's game-to-game inconsistency, though. While this was his fifth multi-point showing of the campaign, he's also missed the scoresheet entirely in 10 of 18 contests.
