Kings' Marian Gaborik: Healthy scratch Saturday

Gaborik did not take the ice for warmups and is a healthy scratch for Saturday's game against the Coyotes, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The former 40-goal scorer isn't what he used to be. The 35-year-old has struggled to stay healthy, and when he's played he's notched 52 shots on goal in 28 games. With Tanner Pearson (illness) able to go, Gaborik became the odd man out.