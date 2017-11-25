Kings' Marian Gaborik: Making season debut Friday
Gaborik (knee) will rejoin his teammates for Friday's tilt against Arizona.
Gaborik will finally make his season debut after spending his team's first 22 games on injured reserve. The injury-prone 35-year-old scored just 22 goals in 110 appearances over his previous two campaigns, so don't expect him to be a major difference-maker for this defensively-oriented squad.
