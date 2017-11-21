Kings' Marian Gaborik: Nearing return to action

Gaborik (knee) could be available to suit up for the Kings as early as Wednesday, per Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West.

In order to Gaborik to make his 2017-18 debut, he would need to be activated off injured reserve, so fantasy owners will want to keep an eye out for that update from the team. Based on Tuesday's Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West, the winger would likely suit up alongside Jussi Jokinen and Jonny Brodzinski in a bottom-six role. In the event the veteran is not cleared to play Wednesday, the Kings will face back-to-back opponents on Friday and Saturday -- the Coyotes and Ducks respectively -- which would present additional opportunities for him to return to the lineup.