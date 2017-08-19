Kings' Marian Gaborik: Needs to regain strength for full recovery

Gaborik (undisclosed) is still expected to miss the start of training camp, though he is making progress, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.

The oft-injured scoring vet reportedly had a procedure done this offseason that involved repairing a tendon and ligament, but even though he avoided surgery and is said to be doing well, Kings GM Rob Blake added in a State of the Franchise address that Gaborik "still has some difficulty with some of the lifts and the strength." A mid-80s point packer in his heyday with the Rangers, it's difficult to recommend the Czech in anything but the deepest fantasy formats since he's played a combined 110 games over the last two seasons.