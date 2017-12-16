Kings' Marian Gaborik: Posts two points in 1,000th game
Gaborik recorded a goal and an assist during Friday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers. It was his 1,000 career game.
It's been a historic stretch for the Czech. He scored his 400th career goal last Tuesday, and he's now reached the 1,000-game milestone. If injuries hadn't taken their toll throughout his career, it would be interesting to see the heights Gaborik's numbers could have reached. As it stands, he's probably best viewed as a fringe fantasy asset in most settings. Owners will definitely want to keep tabs, though, as the veteran has collected five goals and three helpers through 11 games since returning from injury.
