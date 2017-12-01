Kings' Marian Gaborik: Pots first two goals against Caps
Gaborik netted a pair of goals in Thursday's win over the Capitals.
They were the first two goals of the year for Gaborik, who made his season debut last week against Arizona. The 35-year-old is a frustrating fantasy player due to his injury trouble and streakiness, but he's gotten on the scoresheet in three of four contests thus far. Gaborik is skating on the third line, but is seeing power-play time, so he might be a decent addition in deeper formats. Keep in mind, though, he's only potted a combined 21 goals over the past two years and his best days are behind him.
