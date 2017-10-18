Kings' Marian Gaborik: Resumes skating Wednesday

Gaborik (knee) skated by himself prior to Wednesday morning's team session, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Gaborik has been plagued by a chronic knee injury since last season, so although his return to the ice Wednesday is undoubtedly a step in the right direction, the veteran winger remains without a definite timetable for his return to LA's lineup. The Kings should release another update on Gaborik's status once he's able to return to practice with his teammates.