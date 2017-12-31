Kings' Marian Gaborik: Scores for second consecutive game
Gaborik scored a power-play goal and added an assist at even strength in Saturday's win over the Canucks.
Gaborik also found the back of the net Thursday against Vegas and is up to 11 points (seven goals) in 17 games. The veteran is finding a way to remain fantasy relevant, but don't expect anything special. Gaborik is very injury prone and can go through cold streaks, so know what you're getting. He remains talented enough to warrant a look in deeper formats whenever he's healthy.
