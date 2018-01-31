Play

Kings' Marian Gaborik: Sits out with minor injury

Gaborik (undisclosed) didn't suit up for Tuesday's game against the Stars, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

In 10 games since the calendar flip, Gaborik has struggled with just three assists while averaging just 14:43 per night. This injury isn't expected to be serious, though, and he just needs some maintenance before his expected return Thursday against the Stars.

