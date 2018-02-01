Kings' Marian Gaborik: Suiting up Thursday

Gaborik (undisclosed) looks ready to play Thursday night against the Predators, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

There wasn't much light shed on the veteran's ailment, but he's still projected to play alongside Nick Shore and Andy Andreoff on Thursday. Unfortunately, that's the fourth line, and Gaborik -- despite how he used to finish with greater than a point per game in his prime -- probably won't see more than 15 minutes of ice time in the next contest.