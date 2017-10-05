Play

Kings' Marian Gaborik: Will start season on injured list

Gaborik (knee) will start the 2017-18 campaign on the injured non-roster list, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Gaborik is dealing with a chronic knee injury, and there's no telling when he might be ready to return to practice, let alone game action. Newcomer Alex Iafallo is expected to take on a major role with the Kings while Gaborik remains sidelined.

