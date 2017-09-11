Kings' Marian Gaborik: Will undergo additional tests
Gaborik (undisclosed) will require further tests Tuesday and remains without a timeline to return, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Gaborik was already facing the possibility of being forced into a third-line role following the arrival of Michael Cammalleri, but this latest news puts his availability for Opening Night against the Flyers into doubt. The 35-year-old has played in less than 60 games in two consecutive seasons -- which has resulted in a paltry 43 points over that stretch. If they haven't already, fantasy owners may want to consider jumping ship, rather than clinging to hope that the winger will undergo a career resurgence.
More News
-
Kings' Marian Gaborik: Needs to regain strength for full recovery•
-
Kings' Marian Gaborik: Exposed for expansion draft•
-
Kings' Marian Gaborik: Won't be ready for training camp•
-
Kings' Marian Gaborik: Responds to being scratched•
-
Kings' Marian Gaborik: Could be scratched Tuesday•
-
Kings' Marian Gaborik: Contributes two points•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...