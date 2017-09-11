Kings' Marian Gaborik: Will undergo additional tests

Gaborik (undisclosed) will require further tests Tuesday and remains without a timeline to return, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Gaborik was already facing the possibility of being forced into a third-line role following the arrival of Michael Cammalleri, but this latest news puts his availability for Opening Night against the Flyers into doubt. The 35-year-old has played in less than 60 games in two consecutive seasons -- which has resulted in a paltry 43 points over that stretch. If they haven't already, fantasy owners may want to consider jumping ship, rather than clinging to hope that the winger will undergo a career resurgence.