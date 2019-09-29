Kings' Mario Kempe: Demoted to AHL
Kempe was placed on waivers for purpose of demotion to AHL Ontario on Sunday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Kempe signed a one-year deal with the Kings this offseason knowing that he would be a borderline NHL forward heading into the 2019-20 campaign. He appeared in 70 games with the Coyotes and 57 with AHL Tucson over the two previous seasons. The 31-year-old forward should be on the shortlist of call-ups with any injuries to the NHL roster.
