Kempe was placed on waivers for purpose of demotion to AHL Ontario on Sunday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Kempe signed a one-year deal with the Kings this offseason knowing that he would be a borderline NHL forward heading into the 2019-20 campaign. He appeared in 70 games with the Coyotes and 57 with AHL Tucson over the two previous seasons. The 31-year-old forward should be on the shortlist of call-ups with any injuries to the NHL roster.