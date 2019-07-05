Kempe signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Kings on Friday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Kempe has suited up for the Coyotes so far in his two-year NHL career, appearing in 70 games at the NHL level while also seeing action in 10 games for AHL Tucson last season. All in all, Kempe has 13 points and 22 penalty minutes in his career. The Swede will join his brother Adrian Kempe -- who is also a forward -- in Los Angeles.