Kings' Mark Alt: Dropped to AHL affiliate
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Alt was sent to AHL Ontario on Thursday, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.
Alt will undoubtedly shuffle back to the Kings' taxi squad prior to Friday's game versus San Jose.
