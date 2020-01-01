Kings' Markus Phillips: Heads back to juniors
The Kings assigned Phillips to Storm City of the OHL.
Phillips spent time with OHL Ontario and ECHL Fort Wayne this year, but he wasn't productive with either minor-league affiliate. The 2017 fourth-round pick will play out his final year of junior eligibility, and he'll try again to make an impact at the pro level in the 2020-21 season.
