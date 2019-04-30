Phillips signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Kings on Tuesday.

Phillips posted decent numbers in major junior this year, notching five goals and 26 points in 62 appearances split between the Owen Sound Attack and the Guelph Storm of the OHL. The 2017 fourth-round pick will compete for a spot on AHL Ontario's roster next season, but he'll also be eligible to return to the OHL for his fourth and final season in the juniors.